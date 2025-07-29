Migrant sex crime surge in major US city tied to Biden’s open border, Mexico ‘safe haven’: former judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a sweeping six-month effort, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 214 illegal immigrants in the Houston area for offenses involving the sexual exploitation of minors, successfully surpassing the total number for the entire 2024 fiscal year, when 211 such arrests were made.

According to a release from ICE, each of those arrested was either charged with or convicted of a child sex offense. The agency attributes this spike to a "whole-of-government" strategy enacted under the Trump administration.

Former Arizona Supreme Court Judge Andrew Gould, who previously served in the border city of Yuma, told Fox News Digital that Houston’s proximity to the southern border plays a significant role in this surge of arrests.

"In Yuma, sex trafficking and sexual offenses were common, because offenders could commit a crime and then flee to an enclave in Mexico," Gould explained. "For a border state like Texas, and a city like Houston that isn’t too far from the border, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see these kinds of arrests."

Gould emphasized that the surge in arrests reflects more than Houston's proximity to the southern border; it’s also the result of renewed political will.

"This is a renewed commitment," Gould said. "They’ve put together a multi-agency task force, involving the FBI, DEA, Customs, and state law enforcement. The numbers don’t lie—what we’re seeing in these arrests reflects a policy shift."

He contrasted the Trump administration's posture on immigration enforcement with the Biden administration, arguing that the current administration has prioritized the removal of individuals charged with felonies, particularly those involving children.

"Trump has done an excellent job shutting down the border," Gould said. "But now, the administration is focusing on what to do internally, and that’s targeting the worst of the worst. That’s what we’re seeing."

Gould noted that the success of these operations hinges on the close cooperation between local and federal law enforcement.

"Federal reach only goes so far," he said. "Local law enforcement knows who these offenders are, and where they are. They have the most at stake because it’s their community."

He added that working together not only improves operational efficiency but also boosts morale among local departments who might otherwise feel sidelined by federal agents.

Of the 214, ICE highlighted five arrests of individuals who had been previously deported :

Jorge Zebra, 48, was arrested on March 21. The Mexican national "has been convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and sexual indecency with a minor," ICE said. He was sent back to Mexico on March 24.

Jesus Gutierrez Mireles, 67, was arrested on March 28. The Mexican national "has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and driving while intoxicated," ICE said. Mireles has been deported three times and was sent back to Mexico from the U.S. on April 4.

Jose Guadalupe Meza, 40, was arrested on June 24 and "has been convicted of theft and sexual assault of a child," ICE said. He has been deported four times, and was sent back to Mexico on June 25.

Sergio Rolando Galvan Guerrero, 45, was arrested on July 12 "and has been convicted of DWI and aggravated sexual assault of a child," ICE said. He has been deported three times, and sent back to Mexico on July 14.

Manuel Antonio Castro-Juarez, 37, was arrested on July 18 "and has been convicted of sexual assault of a minor and twice for illegal reentry," ICE said. He has been deported twice before and "remains in ICE custody pending his third removal to El Salvador."

What happens next?

As for the future of the 214 arrested, Gould explained that outcomes vary.

"Sometimes they go straight to deportation. But in more serious cases, especially violent sex crimes, they're often prosecuted under state law to prevent them from simply returning to their home countries without facing justice," he said.

When asked about due process, Gould underscored that most of the individuals arrested have already been through legal proceedings.

"Many of them were indicted or convicted, so they’ve already received due process. Even those just charged have had hearings establishing probable cause," he said.

'Criminals don’t specialize'

Gould said that the takedown of the hundreds of suspected criminal migrants will reverberate across the community and create a safer city.

"Criminals don’t specialize in just one type of crime. Someone who sexually assaults children may also be involved in gang activity, drug trafficking, or financial crimes. Every time you remove one of these offenders, you’re protecting the community from multiple threats."

