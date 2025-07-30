Let liberals lose their minds over Sydney Sweeney while I go jeans shopping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you haven’t heard the name Sydney Sweeney before, odds are you definitely know her name now if you consume any news at all. American Eagle featured the actress in their new ad campaign that kicked off last week, and liberal women lost their ever loving minds.

What triggered their spiral this time? Sydney has "good genes" and she’s wearing "jeans."

Outrageous, I know.

This good genes/jeans word play game, well it’s a whole lot of Nazi propaganda with some racism thrown in and linked to eugenics.

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S RACY AD SPARKS OUTRAGE BUT FANS DEFEND ANTI-'WOKE' STYLE

If you’re not a White liberal woman, I’ll try to simplify. In liberal math, good genes + jeans = Nazi.

I know, that wasn’t on our flashcards growing up.

The next time you compliment a friend on her looks, resist the urge to mention good genes. Sally down the street will think you’re calling her a Nazi, when really you just want to know what face cream she’s using.

If the good genes/jeans word play were a clue on "Jeopardy!" liberals would answer: "I’ll take Sydney Sweeney is a Nazi for $1,000, with a side of eugenics and white supremacy."

Let’s ask the politically incorrect elephant in the room question — If you’re putting a large chunk of money behind an ad to sell jeans targeted at Gen Z, are you going to put someone with good genes or bad genes in front of the camera?

To quote "The Godfather" — "It’s not personal, it’s strictly business."

It also doesn't surprise me that the perpetually outraged liberal and mostly women who have piled on over this campaign seem to ignore one more fact. According to Fox News, "100 percent of net proceeds from Sweeney's 'Sydney Jean' - which is embroidered with a butterfly to represent domestic violence awareness - will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free and confidential text-based mental health support and crisis intervention." That sure doesn't sound like Nazis and eugenics to me.

This week, "Good Morning America" (GMA) didn’t miss the chance to showcase just how unserious they are by jumping on the jean — or gene — meltdown.

LIBERAL MEDIA OUTLETS ARGUE THAT SYDNEY SWEENEY ‘GOOD JEANS’ AD PROMOTES ‘WHITENESS,’ ‘EUGENICS’

Maybe GMA gambled on their viewers not having that first cup of coffee yet, so they wouldn’t notice their fuzzy Nazi math. Is it any wonder that Americans’ trust in the media is at its lowest in more than five decades, according to a Gallup poll?

Going back to the vault, circa 1980, Brooke Shields did a Calvin Klein jeans ad with the same American Eagle/Sydney Sweeney ad vibe. "Genes" and "jeans" were used interchangeably, as well as phrases like "natural selection" and "survival of the fittest."

GMA was around back then, but I don’t recall co-host Joan Lunden doing a Nazi propaganda segment calling out Brooke Shields or Calvin Klein. Then again, that was when history was still being taught in school.

Ironically, the eugenics trigger is the greatest self-own for White liberal elites, whose holy grail is abortion on demand — anytime, any place, any reason. Legalized abortion has long been one of the most effective ways to reduce populations who are deemed less than.

The White liberal class is largely all in.

In 2018, then-Pope Francis said, "I have heard that it’s fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first months of pregnancy they do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first offer is: let’s send it away, I say this with pain. In the last century, the whole world was scandalized about what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today we do the same, but now with white gloves."

BACKLASH AGAINST SYDNEY SWEENEY ‘JEANS/GENES’ AD GETS MOCKED BY WH: AMERICANS ARE 'TIRED OF THIS BULLS---’

If you’re a woman who’s ever been pregnant, or if you’re the dad supporting the woman, you know doctors highly encourage having screenings for chromosomal disorders such as Down Syndrome and Trisomy 18. They don’t do this because they can cure these chromosomal disorders in utero. They push these tests so you can eliminate the "less than perfect problem."

If only these same liberal women were as upset about the fate of unborn babies as they are about jeans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the fact that American Eagle has "American" in its name makes it obvious they’re Nazis. Thankfully, self-appointed experts have the freedom to warn us all from a non-American platform like X.

This week is one of those times I’m grateful to be spending the end of the summer in the South, where sanity tends to rule the day. If I were home — where I’m outnumbered by the White liberal outrage class by about 50-1 — I’m quite confident that between their pique rage hours of Starbucks and Chardonnay, I’d be on the receiving end of the Sydney Sweeney faux fury.

These people need a time-out — away from all cameras and keyboards … preferably with a history book.

Never underestimate the left’s ability to overplay their hand. They are screamers, but when they scream, conservatives are the ones who quietly act. Think Bud Light.

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey likes to say the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, so it’s no surprise that American Eagle’s stock is up more than 15% since the campaign’s rollout last week.

I’ll be among those contributing to the rise of American Eagle’s stock when I take my girls back to school shopping. Spending my money somewhere that has the left spiraling over an imaginary offense — sign me up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sydney Sweeney may have good genes, but the screamers may be the ad American Eagle never knew it needed.

It’s back to school season, and the silent actors are shopping loudly.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LAUREN APPELL