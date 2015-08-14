Expand / Collapse search
Last Update August 14, 2015

CHP reveals name of wanted woman who survived plunge from SF-Oakland Bay Bridge

By | Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman they're looking for who either jumped or fell from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge trying to evade police in a stolen car.

The CHP says Thursday that they're seeking 25-year-old Erlynn Kay Sanchez-Edwards, whose last known address was in Richmond.

Authorities say she survived the fall early Wednesday and emerged from the icy bay water wearing a black dress and no shoes.

A dump truck driver later told the CHP that he had picked up a female hitchhiker who matched the woman's description and drove her to an undisclosed location.

The 70-foot fall from the Bay Bridge is quite different from a fall from the Golden Gate Bridge, which is about 245 feet down and very difficult to survive.