CHP reveals name of wanted woman who survived plunge from SF-Oakland Bay Bridge

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman they're looking for who either jumped or fell from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge trying to evade police in a stolen car.

The CHP says Thursday that they're seeking 25-year-old Erlynn Kay Sanchez-Edwards, whose last known address was in Richmond.

Authorities say she survived the fall early Wednesday and emerged from the icy bay water wearing a black dress and no shoes.

A dump truck driver later told the CHP that he had picked up a female hitchhiker who matched the woman's description and drove her to an undisclosed location.

The 70-foot fall from the Bay Bridge is quite different from a fall from the Golden Gate Bridge, which is about 245 feet down and very difficult to survive.