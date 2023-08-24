Expand / Collapse search
Child pornographer to serve 45 years in Massachusetts prison, will be deported upon release

Kevin Najera Jimenez subjected victim to near-daily sexual abuse for 6 years

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of six years and photographing the abuse, prosecutors said.

Kevin Najera Jimenez, 34, of Attleboro, was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday following his conviction by a Fall River Superior Court jury on multiple charges including forcible child rape and indecent assault and battery, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The conviction came after a two-week trial and 2 1/2 hours of jury deliberations.

"The defendant’s behavior was outrageous and demented," Quinn said. "I commend the victim for persevering through this very difficult ordeal. A lengthy prison sentence was more than warranted."

An Attleboro, Massachusetts resident has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of a young girl over a six-year period, and will be deported to Guatemala upon release.

The victim testified that she was subjected to near-daily sexual abuse from 2012 through 2018. The defendant was the girl's caretaker while her mother was at work, authorities said.

He isolated the girl from siblings and friends and told her no one would believe her if she reported the abuse, prosecutors said. He also took photos of the abuse with his cellphone.

The prosecution had asked for up to 50 years behind bars while the defense sought a 10-year prison sentence.

The defendant also faces deportation to Guatemala when his sentence is complete, prosecutors said.