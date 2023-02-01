Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Child hospitalized in CA after getting attacked by mountain lion

There have been 20 confirmed California mountain lion attacks in the past century

Associated Press
A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.

The area is south of Half Moon Bay.

A child was attacked by a California mountain lion on Tunitas Creek Road in San Mateo County.

A child was attacked by a California mountain lion on Tunitas Creek Road in San Mateo County. (Fox News)

The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition.

Other details weren't immediately released.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California in more than a century of record-keeping, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Last September, a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a mountain lion while walking with his father around dusk in a park near Santa Clarita in Southern California. The father scared the animal away and the child was treated for relatively minor wounds.