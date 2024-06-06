Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Child, 2 adults killed after being hit by train in suburban DC

Site of Springfield, VA, disaster was near Accotink Creek and a park with hiking trails

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A child and two adults walking on a railroad bridge were killed when they were struck by a train in northern Virginia, police said.

4 DEAD, 27 INJURED AFTER HEAD-ON TRAIN COLLISION IN CZECH REPUBLIC

Fairfax County Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the three were walking on the elevated railroad tracks near Accotink Park Road in Springfield when they were struck.

Virginia crime graphic

Three people, including a child, were killed after being struck by a train in Virginia.

Police were called to the location around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tracks are adjacent to a lake and park that features hiking trails and other amenities. The railroad bridge carries the tracks over Accotink Creek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They did not initially identify those killed or say whether they were related.