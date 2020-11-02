Chicago violence: 4 dead, 22 shot in bloody weekend

Chicago authorities said Sunday that four people have been killed in weekend shootings across the city and at least 26 people have been injured, reports said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported three of the four deadly shootings occurred within 90 minutes of each other on Saturday. One of the shootings occurred when an 18-year-old was hit in the “flank area,” the report said. He died at a nearby hospital.

The report said no arrests have been made in any of the shootings. The paper reported murders in the city are up 50% compared with 2019. The paper also reported more police in the city are being shot at. The report said 67 city police officers have been shot at this year while other crimes have dropped by 7%.

BABY BORN AFTER PREGNANT MOM SHOT AND KILLED IN CHICAGO LIVES ONLY 4 DAYS, POLICE SAY

CBS Chicago reported in another incident, a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.