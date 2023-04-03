Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Chicago teacher accused of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot after showing up at her house multiple times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked the man to leave several times but he kept coming back

Associated Press
Prosecutors have accused a Chicago Public Schools teacher of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

WBBM-TV reported Sunday that the 36-year-old teacher has been charged with two felony counts of stalking and six misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to a complaint filed by the mayor, the teacher showed up at her home four or five times between Wednesday and Thursday. He questioned the size of the Chicago Police Department unit that protects her. He was asked to leave several times but kept coming back.

LORI LIGHTFOOT CONFRONTED BY REPORTER WHO WAS BOOTED FROM PRESS BRIEFINGS: 'GET THE HELL OUT OF MY CITY'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at an election night rally on February 28, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. A Chicago teacher was accused of stalking Lightfoot after showing up at her house multiple times.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at an election night rally on February 28, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. A Chicago teacher was accused of stalking Lightfoot after showing up at her house multiple times. ( Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

He’s due in court on April 6.

The Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement saying it does not condone violence and the charges should push the school district to create a safety plan for every school.