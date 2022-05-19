Expand / Collapse search
Lori Lightfoot, Kim Foxx slammed by Chicago 911 dispatcher: 'City is done' without a leadership change

Keith Thornton Jr. expresses outrage after murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr. is speaking out after a 35% surge in year-to-date crime took The Windy City by storm, telling "Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus on Thursday that the city is "done" if changes are not made soon.

"It's crazy here in Chicago," he said. "It's done, the city is done. If we don't get new people in these positions to lead the city, the city is done."

TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING AT CHICAGO TOURIST DESTINATION

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot speaks during her inauguration ceremony Monday, May 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Shimkus pivoted to the case of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was tragically shot dead in Chicago's Millennium Park over the weekend. 

Thornton weighed in on the tragedy and what incidents like these indicate about the city's dangerous conditions under Lightfoot's leadership.

"There's hundreds of officers down there [at Millennium Park], but there's just no coordination, no structure, no leadership, the mayor wasn't even in town for the weekend and the crime just skyrocketed… downtown was off the chain," he said.

"It's all because of the mayor and her cronies who support her and who are right underneath her in her administration," he added.

Thornton said the city needs to see a change in the form of leadership that supports law enforcement and that the State's Attorney Kim Foxx needs to be removed from office, adding that Cook County should be called "Crook" County under her leadership.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.