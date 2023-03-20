Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Chicago restaurant shooting leads to the hospitalization of 4, no arrests reported

3 men walked up to the Illinois restaurant, opened fire from outside

Associated Press
Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

CHICAGO FAMILY FIGHTS 'PRO SQUATTER' WHO TOOK OVER DEAD MOM'S HOME, LEFT BULLET HOLE IN WINDOW

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

Four people were shot at a restaurant in Chicago. No arrests have been reported in connection with the shooting

Four people were shot at a restaurant in Chicago. No arrests have been reported in connection with the shooting (Fox News)

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.


 