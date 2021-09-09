Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police seeking trio of subway attackers behind forcible robbery

Chicago police also said a different straphanger was struck in the head during a separate unprovoked attack

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Chicago alderman argues Democrat leadership 'emboldening' criminals Video

Chicago alderman argues Democrat leadership 'emboldening' criminals

Raymond Lopez called on leadership to stop 'playing narrative politics' for the safety of Chicago neighborhoods, after prosecutors rejected murder charges in the death of a 7-year-old.

Three men are accused of forcibly robbing a man inside one of Chicago’s Red Line transit stations earlier in the week, police said Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is searching for the three men who approached their 23-year-old victim minutes before midnight on Monday and "took his personal property by force." The victim was inside a Red Line station at 300 South State Street in the Loop at the time. 

CHICAGO WOMAN ALLEGEDLY MAKES FALSE BOMB THREAT AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER ARRIVING LATE TO HER FLIGHT

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Sept. 6, 2021 forcible robbery
Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Sept. 6, 2021 forcible robbery

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Sept. 6, 2021 forcible robbery (Chicago Police Department)

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the attack contact Area One Detectives at (312) 745-4443.

AFTER CHICAGO LABOR DAY WEEKEND SHOOTINGS WOUND 8 CHILDREN, TOP COP PLEADS WITH PUBLIC

On Wednesday, police announced they were seeking information related to a previous, unrelated incident in a Chicago Transit Authority station. According to authorities, a man was the victim of an unprovoked attack just after 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 15. 

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Aug. 15, 2021 unprovoked attack
Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Aug. 15, 2021 unprovoked attack

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Aug. 15, 2021 unprovoked attack (Chicago Police)

The man, 30, was inside a CTA station at West Argyle Street when he was hit in the head from behind "without provocation," police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A picture provided by police shows the attacker wearing a grey shirt, a silver watch and a distinct blue, red and white shirt. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money