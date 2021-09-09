Chicago police seeking trio of subway attackers behind forcible robbery

Three men are accused of forcibly robbing a man inside one of Chicago’s Red Line transit stations earlier in the week, police said Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is searching for the three men who approached their 23-year-old victim minutes before midnight on Monday and "took his personal property by force." The victim was inside a Red Line station at 300 South State Street in the Loop at the time.

CHICAGO WOMAN ALLEGEDLY MAKES FALSE BOMB THREAT AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER ARRIVING LATE TO HER FLIGHT

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Sept. 6, 2021 forcible robbery

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the attack contact Area One Detectives at (312) 745-4443.

AFTER CHICAGO LABOR DAY WEEKEND SHOOTINGS WOUND 8 CHILDREN, TOP COP PLEADS WITH PUBLIC

On Wednesday, police announced they were seeking information related to a previous, unrelated incident in a Chicago Transit Authority station. According to authorities, a man was the victim of an unprovoked attack just after 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Chicago police are seeking this man in connection with an Aug. 15, 2021 unprovoked attack

The man, 30, was inside a CTA station at West Argyle Street when he was hit in the head from behind "without provocation," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A picture provided by police shows the attacker wearing a grey shirt, a silver watch and a distinct blue, red and white shirt.