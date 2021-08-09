Chicago police officer’s suspected killer charged with first-degree murder

A Chicago man and his brother have been charged in a weekend shooting that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Monday.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday's fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, police said Sunday. Officers reportedly returned fire, striking the passenger who appeared to fire at them.

Earlier Monday, federal prosecutors charged a 29-year-old Indiana man, Jamel Danzy, with purchasing and then illegally supplying the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Danzy is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, Ind. in March and providing it to an Illinois resident who Danzy knew could neither buy nor possess guns because of a felony conviction.

The person who received the gun was in the vehicle from which someone shot the officers Saturday night during a traffic stop and that the same gun was recovered from the person by arresting officers, the Chicago's U.S. attorney's office said.

French's death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years.

French's wounded partner, meanwhile, remains hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center "fighting for his life," CPD said.

"It’s past time to stop this, you know, imbalanced treatment of police officers here in Chicago and everywhere in this country," police Superintendent David Brown said during a Monday press conference. "We’re flawed. Just the like the media gallery is flawed. Just like every profession in our country is flawed … But they go down dark alleys none of you would go down to protect you."

The Morgan brothers are scheduled to appear in a Cook County bond court on Tuesday.

