Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Women seen twerking on Chicago police car, prompting investigation

Video of dancing circulating on social media

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation after a video has emerged purportedly showing three women twerking on top of one of its cruisers. 

Footage shows the SUV slowly making a right turn in an intersection as the women are dancing on top of the hood, windshield and roof of the vehicle. A crowd could be seen following the vehicle and filming the scene with their cell phones. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car," Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement obtained by Fox32 Chicago. 

It was not immediately clear where and when the incident occurred. 

Your Money