Chicago O'Hare Airport shooting leaves 1 injured after fight erupts inside terminal

One person is injured after a fight erupted inside a terminal at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, leading to a shooting outside, reports say.

Footage captured by Fox32Chicago showed a bullet hole in one of the windows of Terminal 2 following the incident around 1 a.m. this morning.

"They start fighting, regular fighting, after that they [go] in the car, they bring the gun and then start shooting," an airport worked identified as Mahmoud told the Chicago Sun-Times.

A 25-year-old man who was shot twice in the lower body is now in stable condition at a local hospital, Fox32Chicago reported, citing police. Another man reportedly is being questioned by investigators.

"As of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, all lower-level arrival lanes at all terminals at O’Hare International Airport are fully open following earlier police activity. Airport operations are normal," the Chicago Department of Aviation told Fox News Digital.

Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are among those that use Terminal 2.

It’s unclear what led up to the altercation or how many people were involved.

"I heard what sounded like just a rapid fire, like automatic fire," retired police officer James Van Schaick told CapturedNews. "I looked out of my window. I'm in the hotel right across the way and I saw people scattering, and I was at a high angle, so I couldn't see very well, but I saw people just scatter in both directions and then I heard a bunch of single shots."

Several rifle rounds were recovered at the scene, a law enforcement source told the Chicago Sun-Times.