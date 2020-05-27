Chicago sees 28 shot day after violent Memorial Day weekend

Another 28 people were shot in Chicago in the hours following a violent Memorial Day weekend that saw 50 people shot, including 10 killed, as the city continues to grapple with gun violence.

Between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday, multiple shootings were reported, including a pair that injured a 5-year-old girl and two teenage boys, the Chicago Tribune reported. The girl was shot in the leg outside a home with relatives while the boys, 15 and 16, were walking in a group nearby. All three were hit when someone fired from a passing car around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and face and the other teen was struck three times in the leg. All three victims were taken to a hospital in fair condition. Authorities don't believe the victims were the targets.

Another man, 37, was sitting on a porch when he was shot in the head and left arm around 7:45 p.m. He died at the hospital. At 9:50 p.m., a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive in the doorway of a residential building with two gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the newspaper.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The last homicide of the night came at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday when a 33-year-old man was standing outside when two men inside a passing car fired on him, hitting him in the arm and back.

In a 10-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday, five men were killed in the spate of shootings. Over the holiday weekend, the city reported 10 people killed and 40 others wounded from Friday to early Tuesday morning, more than Chicago has seen in the same weekend over the past four years.

"The stay-at-home order did little to prevent violence, particularly in parts of the West and South sides,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. “These incidents primarily involved disputes between rival gang factions as well as clashes involving the sale of illegal drugs.”

The weekend violence prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to publically scold Brown, who has been on the job a little more than a month.

“While I know that there was a lot of energy and coordination among a variety of groups, what I said to the superintendent this morning is this was a fail,” Lightfoot said Tuesday. “And whatever the strategy is, it didn’t work. … This weekend’s violence was out of control.”