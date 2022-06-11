Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

The Chicago drive-by mass shooting happened on Saturday afternoon, according to police

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city's South Side, according to police.

The victims range in age from 24 to 42 and were all in an ally when an unknown person in a car began firing at them.

A 24-year-old male was shot in the left leg and foot and was transported to a hospital in good condition, a 42-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, and a 39-year-old victim was shot in the left leg and was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Сhicago, USA - July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

Сhicago, USA - July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. ( iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fourth male victim has multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is described in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.