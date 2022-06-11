Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city's South Side, according to police.

The victims range in age from 24 to 42 and were all in an ally when an unknown person in a car began firing at them.

A 24-year-old male was shot in the left leg and foot and was transported to a hospital in good condition, a 42-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, and a 39-year-old victim was shot in the left leg and was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

A fourth male victim has multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is described in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident.