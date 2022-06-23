Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago man charged after allegedly hitting police officer with a stolen car

The Chicago police officer was allegedly thrown into another car after the stolen car braked

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a police officer with a stolen car on June 11.

Joshua Hudson, 21 allegedly hit a male police officer with a stolen car and continued to drive the officer was dislodged, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Hayes Dr. 

Hudson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of attempted murder with a strong probability of death, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Joshua Hudson, 21 allegedly hit a male police officer with a stolen car and continued to drive the officer was dislodged, according to the Chicago Police Department. (Chicago Police Department)

According to FOX 32, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Hanichak slammed on the car's breaks, which threw the officer from the hood of the car and into another parked car.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries to his legs and was in fair condition, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.