Chicago man charged after allegedly hitting police officer with a stolen car

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a police officer with a stolen car on June 11.

Joshua Hudson, 21 allegedly hit a male police officer with a stolen car and continued to drive the officer was dislodged, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Hayes Dr.

Hudson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of attempted murder with a strong probability of death, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

According to FOX 32, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Hanichak slammed on the car's breaks, which threw the officer from the hood of the car and into another parked car.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries to his legs and was in fair condition, according to the report.