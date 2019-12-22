Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Chicago house party shooting leaves at least 13 wounded, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah
More than a dozen people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Sunday at a memorial for someone who died from gun violence earlier this year, officials said.

At least 13 people were injured — including four who remain critically injured — at a house party in the 5700 block of South May Street in Englewood, Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller told reporters at a press conference.

CHICAGO GANG MEMBERS SENTENCED TO DECADES IN PRISON FOR KILLING 9-YEAR-OLD SON OF RIVAL GANG MEMBER

The shooting unfolded around 12:35 a.m. and was an "isolated incident," according to Waller. He said a dispute occured inside the home and shots were fired. As people poured out onto the street, more shots were fired.

The bureau of patrol chief said authorities found three scenes with different shell casings connected to the shooting. Waller told reporters that two people of interest were being questioned — one of whom was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Investigators recovered a revolver from the other person.

“From outside, definitely there was two different shooters,” Waller said Sunday morning. “It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party.”

Those who were wounded in the shooting range in age from 16 to 48 years old, Waller said, adding four people are in critical condition while the others are stable.

The party where the dispute occurred was in honor of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old who was killed during an attempting carjacking in April, the Chicago Tribune reported.

