Chicago
Published

Chicago-area bar fight leaves 5 injured after shooting

The suburban Chicago shooting left five people injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Five people were injured after a shooting in suburban Chicago after an altercation at a bar.

Police said that the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive after two groups of people got into an altercation at Prospect Heights bar or restaurant, according to FOX 32.

When one of the groups of people went to a house in Wheeling, also a suburb of Chicago, individuals outside fired weapons, according to police.

Five individuals were injured during the shooting, according to police, who say the victims range in age from 28-30. The victims were taken to local hospitals with "wounds of varying degrees," according to police.

Five people were injured after a shooting in suburban Chicago after an altercation at a bar. (Wheeling Police Department)

The address where the shooting happened hasn't been "one of previous concern" in Wheeling, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation by the Wheeling Police Department.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.