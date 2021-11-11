Chicago 1-year-old shot in the head in broad daylight

A 1-year-old boy in Chicago was shot Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side in addition to two adult males, police said.

The incident occurred near a Walgreens in the 7400 block of S. State St. in Chicago at 1:25 p.m. when the two adult victims, 18 and 28, were shot in the chest and the 1-year-old child, in a separate vehicle, was grazed by a bullet wound to the head, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson.

SHOPLIFTERS RAID CHICAGO BOUTIQUE IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, STEAL TENS OF THOUSANDS IN LUXURY PURSES

The adult males transported themselves to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition. The 1-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially reported in fair condition, according to the police department.

2 CHICAGO COPS SHOT AFTER OFFICER ACCIDENTALLY FIRES GUN DURING STRUGGLE WITH SUSPECT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and police are investigating.