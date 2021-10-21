Expand / Collapse search
2 Chicago cops shot after officer accidentally fires gun during struggle with suspect: report

The shooting occurred at a gas station in Lyons

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Two Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries Wednesday night after another officer accidentally fired their gun during a tangle with a suspect, a report said. 

The Chicago Tribune reported that the incident occurred around midnight in the suburb of Lyons. The officers were conducting a homicide probe at the time of the shooting.

They reportedly spotted a car believed tied to the homicide and engaged in a chase where there was an "exchange of gunfire," MyFoxChicago reported, citing the Village of Lyons. The officers surrounded the vehicle at a gas station prior to the physical struggle.

The shooting occurred at a Citgo gas station in Lyons.

The shooting occurred at a Citgo gas station in Lyons. (WFLD)

The paper, citing Chicago police Supt. David Brown, reported that a single bullet was fired and went through the arm of one of the officers and into the shoulder of the other.

MyFoxChicago reported that a gun was recovered at the scene and two suspects were taken into custody.

