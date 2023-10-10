Charges against Iowa senator, who refused to move from a roadway blocked for a bike ride event, dropped

An Iowa prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a state senator who was arrested in July and accused of refusing a police request to move off a roadway that was blocked during an annual bike ride across the state.

WHO-TV reported Monday that Sac County prosecutors were granted a motion to dismiss the charge against Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey of Jefferson County. He was originally charged with interference with official acts after allegedly refusing to move out of a roadway when asked by a police officer.

In a filing, Sac County Attorney Benjamin John Smith wrote that prosecutors now believe "there is not enough evidence to prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt."

Dickey agreed to pay court costs.

Dickey said in a statement that he was simply walking his bike on a gravel road trying to get back to the bike trail. His lawyer previously said that Dickey came upon hundreds of people blocking the road, but he was not part of that group. The arrest happened during RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa.

"I appreciate the Sac County Attorney for correcting this and restoring my reputation," Dickey said in the statement.