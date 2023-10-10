Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa

Charges against Iowa senator, who refused to move from a roadway blocked for a bike ride event, dropped

Republican state Sen. Adrian Dickey said he was not part of the group that was interfering with the annual IA bike ride

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iowa prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a state senator who was arrested in July and accused of refusing a police request to move off a roadway that was blocked during an annual bike ride across the state.

WHO-TV reported Monday that Sac County prosecutors were granted a motion to dismiss the charge against Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey of Jefferson County. He was originally charged with interference with official acts after allegedly refusing to move out of a roadway when asked by a police officer.

In a filing, Sac County Attorney Benjamin John Smith wrote that prosecutors now believe "there is not enough evidence to prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt."

HOW E-BIKES ARE EXPLODING AND KILLING PEOPLE

Iowa Fox News graphic

An Iowa prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dickey agreed to pay court costs.

Dickey said in a statement that he was simply walking his bike on a gravel road trying to get back to the bike trail. His lawyer previously said that Dickey came upon hundreds of people blocking the road, but he was not part of that group. The arrest happened during RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa.

"I appreciate the Sac County Attorney for correcting this and restoring my reputation," Dickey said in the statement.