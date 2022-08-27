Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Chaos erupts at Idaho fair as police respond to stabbing, shooting that injured two

Idaho police say that the incident caused 'confusion and concern' at the fair

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Idaho police say that a fight on Friday night at the Western Idaho Fair left one person stabbed and another person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The fight broke out at around 9:45 in a parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

One person was found stabbed and another person was apparently injured because of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said that the incident caused a lot of "confusion and concern" as deputies were working on finding suspects and determining what had happened, all while fairgoers were unable to leave.

Idaho police say that a fight on Friday night at the Western Idaho Fair left one person stabbed and another person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Western Idaho Fair/Facebook)

Sheriff's deputies located "some but not all" of the individuals who were involved in the fight, and added that the two people who were injured are being treated.

"We know it was confusing and perhaps frightening for people at the fair tonight. Deputies acted quickly to figure out what was going on and keep people safe, which was why the parking lots and gates were closed," the sheriff's office tweeted. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.