Central Missouri small plane crash kills 2, injures 1 near Lake of the Ozarks

An investigation into the incident is underway

Associated Press
A small plane crashed Thursday in a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing two of the three occupants.

Killed were Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, Missouri, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond, Missouri, police said. Gary Vandiver, 54, of Richmond, suffered serious injuries.

CORONER IDENTIFIES THE 3 MEN KILLED IN GREYHOUND BUS CRASH NEAR ST. LOUIS

Two people were killed, and a third was injured after a small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri.

The crash happened just after noon, not long after the plane took off from Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach. A motorist called 911 and said he saw a plane that appeared to be crashing. Searchers found the plane near a tree.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.