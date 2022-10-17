Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park

A man photographing a herd of elk at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado got more than he bargained for last month when one of the elk charged straight at him.

"We were trying to get away from him, because we knew he was going to make one of them mad enough to hurt someone," Megan Foster, a tourist who shot video of the incident, said of another tourist that was seen agitating the herd of elk, according to Fox 7. "What you don’t see in the video is six other bulls that (the bull elk) was also trying to keep away from his herd. He was very stressed; he was drooling and peeing everywhere, trying to mark his territory."

Foster said that the man was making noises and attempting to get a response from the elk while he was attempting to get photographs, but one of the animals had enough.

The video shows the elk turns toward the man and then suddenly charges, prompting the man to run away and dodge the attack before the elk retreated.

"I couldn’t watch it anymore; it was very sad to see this animal go through this," Foster said. "When we left a ranger was walking around the area and I went and told him. I don’t know what happened after that."

Foster said the man that was charged emerged from the incident unharmed.

While elk can be a common site at the park, especially during their fall mating season, park officials say tourists should try to stay about 75 feet away from the animals. For more dangerous animals such as bears, moose and mountain lions, officials say to stay about 125 feet away.