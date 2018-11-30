Beavers casually stroll into Cumberland Farms store, caught on video

A strange visit this week at a gas station in Massachusetts gave employees there something to chew on.

Surveillance video at a Cumberland Farms store in Fitchburg captured two beavers sauntering in through its front doors and then roaming around its aisles.

One of the beavers – apparently not finding what it was looking for – manages to walk back out through the sliding glass doors on its own.

An employee was seen taking pictures of the other beaver on their cell phone before shooing the animal outside.