Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Caught on camera: Woman steals wallet from elderly victim's purse in California supermarket, police say

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Raw video: Security camera catches woman pickpocketing elderly shopperVideo

Raw video: Security camera catches woman pickpocketing elderly shopper

Police said video shows a woman taking a wallet from an elderly victim's purse in a Walnut Creek Safeway in Walnut Creek, California.

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from an elderly victim’s purse in a Southern California supermarket, police said Wednesday.

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from an elderly victim’s purse in a Southern California supermarket, police said Wednesday.

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from an elderly victim’s purse in a Southern California supermarket, police said Wednesday. (Walnut Creek Police Department)

In a Facebook post, the Walnut Creek Police Department said a woman and her accomplice “worked in tandem” on Monday to steal the wallet in a local Safeway grocery store. Detectives asked the public for help identifying the two women and included videos of the suspects before and during the theft as well as when they left the store.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS HEAD TO CALIFORNIA IN BID TO TACKLE HOMELESSNESS

The video taken before the theft showed the victim, wearing a pink sweater, in an aisle, choosing what appeared to be deli meat. One of the suspects, wearing a baseball cap, approached the victim while she has her back turned.

The suspect was seen in the video looking around, then walking away. The suspect returned several times, each time looking at the victim, and then looking around. When a shopper began choosing items right next to the elderly woman, the suspect immediately walked away. She came back a short time later and followed the elderly woman as she left the aisle.

The entire time, a second woman was seen trailing the suspect in the baseball cap.

In a Facebook post, the Walnut Creek Police Department said a woman and her accomplice “worked in tandem” on Monday to steal a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse in a Safeway grocery store in the city. Detectives asked the public for help identifying the two women and included videos of the suspects before and during the theft as well as when they left the store.

In a Facebook post, the Walnut Creek Police Department said a woman and her accomplice “worked in tandem” on Monday to steal a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse in a Safeway grocery store in the city. Detectives asked the public for help identifying the two women and included videos of the suspects before and during the theft as well as when they left the store. (Walnut Creek Police Department)

The video of the theft showed the woman in the baseball cap sneaking her hand into the elderly woman's purse while she had her back turned and grabbing what appears to be a wallet as her alleged accomplice looked on. The two then walked off.

MORE THAN TWO DOZEN FAKE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS SEIZED AT LA AIRPORT, CBP SAYS

The video of the theft shows the thief slowly sneaking her hand into the woman's purse as she had her back turned and grabbing what appears to be a wallet as her alleged accomplice looked on. The two then walked off.

The video of the theft shows the thief slowly sneaking her hand into the woman's purse as she had her back turned and grabbing what appears to be a wallet as her alleged accomplice looked on. The two then walked off. (Walnut Creek Police Department)

The post on the Walnut Creek Police Department’s Facebook page has dozens of comments, with several people calling the alleged theft “disgusting” and “sad.”

Facebook user Laura Miyasaki commented, “Let's keep on sharing the video of them stealing from a poor innocent lady totally unaware of what is happening to her. So SAD. I hope you catch them soon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video, which was posted Wednesday morning, was shared 115 times by the evening.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan