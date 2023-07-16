Catholics pushing for full Mass in Alaska prisons get win with change on wine rules

The Alaska Department of Corrections recently revoked an interim policy that banned alcoholic wine during religious ceremonies in the state's prison facilities.

The department rescinded the policy following a report from the Spectator World, which noted that the policy issued on June 6 and signed by Commissioner Jennifer Winkelman stipulated that "no altar wine or other alcoholic beverages will be used by anyone who is involved with any activity."

"The use of a non-alcoholic substitute (juice) for altar wine may be considered," the policy added.

The policy effectively banned the celebration of the Roman Catholic Mass, which requires the priest to consume alcoholic wine to be valid, according to the 2004 Vatican instruction "Redemptionis sacramentum." Many Protestant denominations also use wine during their services.

"The use of a small amount wine by a Catholic priest in the celebration of Holy Mass is a requirement for Catholics," CatholicVote president Brian Burch told the Spectator World. "This is done because the Catholic Mass memorializes the Last Supper, where we believe Christ himself transformed wine into his body, blood, soul and divinity, and asked his apostles to continue this practice as a perpetual memorial."

Following the Spectator World's report, the Alaska DoC announced that it would no longer be enforcing the interim policy, according to the outlet.

"Alaska Department of Corrections acknowledges the recent concern surrounding the June 6, 2023 Interim Policy and Procedures Memorandum (816.01). We respect the unintended issue generated by this memo and for that reason have repealed the memo in question," the Alaska DoC told the outlet.

"Our topmost priority is to ensure a secure and safe environment, but at the same time, to honor the religious beliefs of all those in our care and custody. Alaska DoC remains committed to serving the State of Alaska with the highest level of respect and integrity."

The Alaska DoC reportedly noted to the outlet that the interim policy was part of a wider review of its faith-based programming, and that they would be returning to their previous policy that mandates "any use of altar wine at a faith group related event must be approved by the superintendent after consultation with the institutional chaplain or chaplaincy coordinators under the procedures in this policy and shall only be consumed by the clergy member who is conducting the activity."

