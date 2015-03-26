Camp Pendleton Marine officer sentenced for passing secrets to LA County Sheriff's Department

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Camp Pendleton Marine officer has been sentenced to 30 days confinement for leaking intelligence information to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The ruling also reduces Gunnery Sgt. L. Eric Froboese (FROH-bish) to a staff sergeant. The sentence issued Thursday must still be approved by a convening authority.

As part of a plea deal, Froboese avoided forfeiting $3,000 in pay.

Froboese pleaded guilty last June to willful dereliction of duty, conspiracy and the mishandling of classified information.

He is one of five Marines accused of leaking information to a sheriff's anti-terrorism unit between 2003 and 2004. Col. Larry Richards is awaiting trial. Three other lower-ranking Marines either pleaded guilty or were convicted.