Camp Fire death toll rises to 84, more than 560 missing, authorities say

Authorities in Northern California late Thursday announced one more fatality in the area's devastating wildfire, bringing the death toll to 84.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said more than 560 remain on the missing list. Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

The Camp Fire swept through the rural town of Paradise on Nov. 8. It has destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

The fire has burned over 150,000 acres and is 95 percent contained, as of Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. While a rain storm helped to quell fire activity, it created threats of mud and rock slides, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.