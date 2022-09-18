Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

California’s Mosquito Fire burns over 73,000 acres, growth may slow with expected rainfall

Mosquito Fire is 21% contained; rainfall of about 1 inch expected to begin Sunday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A wildfire in Northern California has scorched 73,381 acres, but officials say the fire’s growth may hit "a speed bump" on Sunday with rainfall expected.

The Mosquito Fire, which is burning about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.  Officials said the blaze has destroyed at least 78 homes and other buildings since first igniting on Sept. 6.

Firefighters were working to contain a spot fire that occurred Saturday amid gusting winds of 20 to 25 mph near French Meadows Road along the fire’s main eastern edge ahead.

The blustery weather came ahead of an anticipated storm system that could bring cooler weather and about 1 inch of rainfall from Sunday through Wednesday.

MONTANA WILDFIRE SPREADS OVER 1K ACRES; PERSONNEL CAN'T SAFELY FIGHT ON GROUND

"Firefighters are looking at this wet weather as a speed bump for the fire growth, where they can take advantage of the decreased fire activity and make good progress in increasing containment," fire officials said.

Evacuation orders were still in place for some residents of El Dorado and Placer Counties. Last week, as many as 11,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

  firefighters standing near embers and smoke in a forest
    Image 1 of 2

    The Mosquito Fire has become the largest blaze in California this year. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection )

  firefighter in road near flames and smoke
    Image 2 of 2

    The Mosquito Fire has been active for 11 days and is burning northeast of San Francisco. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection )

There were 3,729 fire personnel involved in fighting the wildfire and building control lines to contain the blaze.