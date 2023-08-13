Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

California thieves use forklift to steal ATM machine in Sacramento: video

The suspects lost the ATM after it fell out of the truck and caused an accident

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office posted a video of two suspects stealing an ATM with a forklift at a Safe Credit Union location in North Sacramento on August 2. (Source: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

Astonishing video shows a thief using a forklift to knock over an ATM at a Sacramento bank earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance footage of the August 2 incident, which took place at around 6:15 a.m. at a Safe Credit Union location in North Sacramento.

One suspect operated a forklift to knock over the ATM, while another suspect drove a white pickup truck nearby. Video shows the forklift eventually loading the machine into the truck's bed.

The suspect in the pickup truck quickly fled the bank, but authorities say the suspects lost the ATM after it fell out of the vehicle and caused an accident.

Forklift knocking over ATM

One suspect operated a forklift to knock over the ATM, while another suspect drove a white pickup truck nearby. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

"The second suspect drove away with it; but during the course of their ‘getaway,’ the ATM machine fell out of the truck in the middle of Watt Avenue, causing an unrelated traffic crash," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The two suspects have not been located or identified by authorities.

Truck driving away with ATM in bed

The forklift eventually loaded it into the truck's bed and fled. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

Police are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

"Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a CASH reward up to $1000 and tipsters remain anonymous," the sheriff's office's statement said. "Tips are paid in cash and you are never asked for identification."

Safe Credit Union exteriors

The incident took place at a Safe Credit Union location in North Sacramento. (Google Maps)

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.