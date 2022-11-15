California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food

The manager of a Thai restaurant in Northern California was attacked last week by a man who was told he couldn't have his food for free.

Other diners in the establishment went running from their tables for safety and some rushed to help the victim.

The incident occurred on Nov. 9 at an unspecified restaurant in Berkeley on Shattuck Avenue, Fox San Francisco reported.

"A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," Berkeley Officer Byron White said.

Security video shows the manager talking to the man, identified as Anthony Demaria, 32, who is seated at a table. When he was told he couldn't have free food, Demaria appears to knee the manager in the ribs and kick him after he falls onto the floor.

"The suspect is attacking the manager and the manager is falling over a table and there are a number of other people in the restaurant," White said.

Two customers jumped in to help the restaurant manager. They held Demaria until authorities arrived.

He is charged with felony assault. He reportedly told one Good Samaritan he was upset because his grandmother had died.

"I don't have any information as to his motives," White said, "but certainly nobody deserves to be attacked in that manner."