California suspect barricaded in West Hollywood luxury apartment, 1 woman shot

The suspect who shot a West Hollywood woman was barricaded inside a luxury apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was alerted around 8:15 a.m. of a person shot at The Dylan Apartments on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Police arrived at the scene, where the suspected shooter had barricaded himself in an apartment at the complex. Police were still on the scene Friday afternoon.

The shooting victim was rushed to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

"A perimeter containment area has been set up," the City of West Hollywood tweeted Friday. "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time."

The LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that its Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) responded to the scene.

"SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution," the statement read.

Helicopter footage from FOX 11 shows multiple police cars at the location, with local roads closed off.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LA County Sheriff's Department for more information, but none was available.