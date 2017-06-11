California student told he could not walk in graduation if wearing Army Service Uniform

A Bay Area father says his son was not allowed to walk in his high school graduation because he wanted to wear his Army Service Uniform.

PFC Harland J Fletcher is a student at Liberty Union High School in Brentwood. Fletcher says he was told he was not allowed to walk in his high school graduation on Friday unless he was wearing his graduation robe, not his Army Service uniform.

PFC Fletcher, a US Army Reserve Medic attended BCT or Basic Combat Training between his junior and senior year of high school, enlisting on his 17th birthday, the earliest day possible. This option is known as a "Split Option."

Fletcher says his counselor approved him wearing his Army Service Uniform during the graduation ceremony on Friday. When he arrived to the ceremony, Fletcher says he was told by the principal and vice principal that he must wear the robe in place of his uniform.

Fletcher says he told school administrators that wearing his "blues" was within his rights as long as he fulfilled all school requirements and completed basic training.

Fletcher says he was then told that he "can pick up the diploma in the office on Monday."

Fletcher's father, Bill Fletcher, stated he is "tired of service members and vets being quietly and systematically denied rights by establishments that should know, respect and abide by the laws enacted on all of our behalves."

