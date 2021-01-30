Expand / Collapse search
California standoff suspect arrested after livestreaming himself with gun; 2 women found dead

The suspect in Vacaville had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for various felonies

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 29-year-old old suspect who had reportedly livestreamed himself in an apartment with a gun and two women lying on the floor was arrested in Northern California on Saturday after an eight-hour standoff with police, including SWAT personnel.

Police in Vacaville, about 55 miles northeast of San Francisco, responded to the apartment complex before 1 a.m. after a woman who had seen the livestream reported seeing the women motionless on the floor, FOX 40 in Sacramento reported. 

Following hours of unsuccessful negotiations with the suspect, who police didn’t identify, officers used "distraction devices and chemical agents" in an attempt to coax him out of the apartment.

The officers entered the apartment around 8:30 a.m. and used a stun gun on the suspect before taking him into custody, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported. 

The two women on the floor were found dead, authorities said. Their causes of death were not disclosed and they were not identified, pending notification of family, according to FOX 40

The suspect had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for various felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, FOX 2 reported. It was unclear if he will face murder charges. 

