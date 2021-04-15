California woman stabbed to death ID's estranged husband as alleged attacker before dying

A California woman identified her estranged husband as her attacker before she died Thursday after being stabbed in her home while her three children were inside, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspected attacker, James Mathew Dorsey, 41 after he fled the scene in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Santa Clarita. The unidentified woman named him as the suspect before she died at a hospital, authorities told Fox News.

Three children inside the home were sleeping and did not witness the incident, authorities told The Signal. They were found unharmed.

"They’re estranged. He was not welcome at the house. He does not live here," sheriff's Lt. Barry Hall said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorsey, 41, fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu and was described as armed and dangerous. He was believed to be living in Washington state.