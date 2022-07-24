Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California shooting near Golden Gate Bridge leaves one dead and two others injured: police

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting in California on Sunday has left at least one person dead and two others injured.

Police in Marin County, California, say that the shooting happened in Marin City within a residential area, adding that three people were shot near Cole Drive.

The condition of two of the individuals who were shot is unknown, according to police.

Police in Marin County, California, say that the shooting happened in Marin City within a residential area, adding that three people were shot near Cole Drive. (Google Maps)

"We can confirm a total of 3 victims. 1 deceased and the status of the two others is unknown at this time," police said. "The scene is still active and we are asking that the public avoid the area." 

Marin City is eight minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.