California robbery victim dragged by car while trying to stop purse snatcher, video shows

Suspect reached into victim's car, grabbed purse in Alameda, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 69-year-old woman in California was dragged by a car after chasing a suspect who stole her purse. (Credit: Bach Ha)

A 69-year-old woman in Northern California was left bloodied after being dragged by a robbery suspect's car while fighting to get back her stolen purse, according to a local report.

Surveillance video captured the woman reaching into the suspect’s car when the thief begins driving off, dragging the victim a short distance around 3 p.m. Sunday in Alameda.

Despite being bloodied and suffering head injuries, the woman told FOX KTVU that she had no regrets about fighting for her belongings.

"For me, to fight all the way to the end, I feel good about it," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

victim being dragged by car

The woman had reached through the suspect's driver-side window to get her stolen purse back when the suspect sped away, dragging the woman in Alameda, California, on Sunday. (Bach Ha via KTVU)

The woman had been eating a snack inside her parked red Ford Mustang when a white car pulled up behind her, the station reported. A man exited and walked up to the passenger side of her car, where he reached in and grabbed her purse before running back to his vehicle.

woman standing up in street

The woman was seen staggering to her feet in the middle of a road after being dragged by the suspect's car in Alameda, California. (Bach Ha via KTVU)

The victim told the station that it wasn’t the purse she was worried about, but rather her expensive Gucci prescription glasses that were inside.

"I’m pissed off because this guy was looking for somebody, and I feel violated," she said. "I feel violated, but I feel good because I put (up) a fight."

Alameda, California

The incident happened near the lagoon on Broadway between Otis and Shore Line Drives at about 3 p.m. Sunday in Alameda, California. (Google Maps)

Police, however, advised that personal items can be replaced and urged robbery victims not to risk personal injury by engaging with or chasing after suspects.