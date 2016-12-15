California professor in hiding after video of her anti-Trump rant surfaces

She talked tough about Trump and her supporters – and now she has gone into hiding to avoid the criticism, including death threats.

Olga Perez Stable Cox, a professor at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif., left the state Monday after a video of her anti-Trump rant during a lecture was posted on Facebook, the Orange County Register reported.

"Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism," Cox said in the video. "One of the most frightening things for me and most people in my life is that the people creating the assault are among us."

Two students also claimed Cox asked those who voted for Trump to identify themselves.

The recording was made during a class lecture sometime after Election Day. The Orange Coast College Republicans uploaded the video to their Facebook page on Monday, December 6.

The union that represents Cox and the college claims it's been slammed with negative emails and threatening phone calls because of the incident.

"You want communism, go to Cuba... try to bring it to America and we'll put a (expletive) bullet in your face," union president Rob Schneiderman said one email read, according to the Orange County Register.

Schneiderman said another email sent to Cox showed a picture of her house, with her address.

Hundreds of people at the college came out Monday to rally for and against her.

“This has nothing to do with free speech. It’s a professor overstepping her profession,” student Vincent Wetzel told the Orange County Register. “Of all the people who are supposed to provide an inclusive environment, it’s her. Now, I don’t feel comfortable.”

The school says it’s investigating the video and whether the student who recorded it should face disciplinary action for recording Cox without her permission.