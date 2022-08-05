California police officer shows off dance moves with 8-year-old performer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves this week alongside an 8-year-old performer in the Bay Area.

San Pablo Police Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his talents during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, sharing a stage with Ivan, an 8-year-old artist.

The crowd gathered at the event could be heard cheering as Banayat and Ivan danced in sync to Michael Jackson’s "P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing."

"We’re grateful for our community support and we look forward to continuing building upon the success we’ve built together with great officers like Officer Banayat," the department said in a Facebook post.

Banayat, who is a school resource officer, amongst other duties, was hailed in 2021 for helping a teenager who was suffering a mental health crisis.

The officer and others had responded to a home where a teenager had barricaded himself inside a room with a knife, according to the Richmond Standard.

After about 20 minutes of negotiating, the teen agreed to drop the weapon and emerged from the room to meet with Banayat, the newspaper reported.

The teen later was taken to a local hospital to undergo care.