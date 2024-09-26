California owner of squatter-infested Hollywood Hills mansion apologizes, offers to repay taxpayer funds

The owner of the two Hollywood Hills mansions that have been taken over by squatters and taggers has issued an apology and vowed to rectify the situation.

"I would like to apologize to the people of Los Angeles, and especially to my neighbors. What’s happened to the two properties I own is unacceptable, and no matter what caused it, I own the houses," John Powers Middleton, film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"I also want to set the record straight – a lot of the stories have left out important facts," Middleton continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) previously told Fox News Digital that the Hollywood Hills area has received and responded to 17 calls for service in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive so far this year.

Police said they have received eight calls for prowler suspects, six calls for possible burglary suspects and three calls for service for vandalism.

In his statement, Middleton said that both homes had a property manager and/or security in place, including drive-by security.

"We have caught or thwarted numerous break-in attempts, including graffiti trespassers at both houses. But the attackers, especially the squatters, have been relentless, and our security people were overwhelmed," Middleton continued.

L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman told Fox News Digital previously that they are closely monitoring both homes and working with the LAPD to address the issues inside both homes.

"Our office has been in close contact with the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Department of Building and Safety regarding the ongoing situation at both 7571 Mulholland Drive and 1754 N Sunset Plaza Drive. These properties are both owned by the same individual, who is in egregious violation of the law," Raman said in a statement.

Middleton says he has now beefed-up security - 24/7, armed - at both properties and has several painting, construction and other crews in both houses working to make repairs.

"I’m doing my best to make the houses secure and fix them up, with the intent to sell each as soon as possible. I’m disappointed to note that even as I have worked this week to paint over the graffiti, vandals still managed to break in and paint over the newly cleaned walls. Given the persistence of the numerous trespassers, it’s a struggle," Middleton said.

"What’s happened to my property is criminal, and I hope everyone caught will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. No one in Los Angeles should have to put up with squatters and vandalism that are out of control," Middleton continued.

In addition to the repairs, Middleton added that he would also be compensating the community for any fees that have burdened residents because of his homes.

"I will also repay any and all taxpayer funds used to gate, fence or board the houses and to pay all tax bills. I want to thank the city of Los Angeles for working with me to rectify this horrible situation," Middleton said.

Raman said that neither situation is being taken lightly, and that the city is working to combat the issue.

"This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners must take accountability for their property or face action from the city," Raman previously said.

John Powers Middleton is best known for his work on the films "Oldboy" (2013) and "Manchester by the Sea" (2016).

