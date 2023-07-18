Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California motor home 'plows' into 19 vehicle on interstate: Police

A white RV plowed through cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic before being pursued by California officers

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Speeding RV in California crashes into 19 vehicles: Police Video

Speeding RV in California crashes into 19 vehicles: Police

An out-of-control motorhome crashed into 19 cars in slow-moving traffic on I-580 near Altamont Pass in California. (Alan Wang)

An unruly motor home plowed into 19 cars in slow-moving traffic on a busy California interstate, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

CHP officer Robert Purl told Fox News Digital that on Monday at approximately 6:04 p.m., officers received a call that a white motor home crashed into multiple vehicle on I-580 eastbound in northern California. 

Alan Wang captured the devastating aftermath of the multi-vehicle pile up after the RV "plowed" through the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

"It was bumper to bumper, and he was just plowing through everyone and just kept on going down the road, smashing into cars," Wang can be heard saying in his video.

Overturned vehicle

The RV plowed through rush hour traffic in northern California, hitting 19 cars and injuring a number of individuals. The California Highway Patrol did not share with Fox News Digital the number of individuals injured. (Alan Wang)

Wang captured the chaotic scene after the RV plowed into the 19 vehicles. One car is seen on it's side while others are seen with cracked bumpers.

"A guy in an older model RV came smashing by and hit me," Wang said. "Smashed into everybody."

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE LARGE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE AMID HIGH HEAT, CONTAINMENT CHALLENGES

"I don't even know where he is now," Wang said in the video.

SUV

Video footage sent from KTVU shows one car flipped over, and multiple cars with significant damage.  (Alan Wang)

After wrecking havoc, the RV sped off with CHP officer's quickly on it's tail. 

CHP said a Dublin, California patrol officer saw the white motor home, going 35 mph and passing cars on the right soldier. He observed the reckless driver crash into another vehicle on the off-ramp and continue on, despite crashing into another vehicle.

UNITED AIRLINES EMERGENCY EVACUATION SLIDE FALLS FROM PLANE INTO CHICAGO NEIGHBORHOOD

The CHP officer initiated a traffic stop on the RV, but it did not yield, Purl said. The officer chased the RV down an off-ramp to a road with light traffic. The RV became disabled, and a stand-off ensued.

Scratched car

Alan Wang's scratched vehicle from a reckless motor home that plowed through 19 vehicles on a California interstate on Monday, July 17. (Alan Wang)

About 18 minutes later, the suspect self-surrendered, and was taken into custody, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CHP have not released the name of the suspect nor the number of individuals injured during the incident. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.