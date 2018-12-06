California Marine Corps pilots who drew penis shape in sky are still flying

The two Marine Corps pilots who flew their aircraft in a flight pattern resembling the shape of a penis have been reprimanded – but are reportedly allowed to keep flying.

The incident, which happened over the skies of Southern California in October, was discovered by a flight tracking website and soon caused a stir on social media.

"Two Marine Corps aviators were administratively disciplined following the completion of an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding an October 23 irregular flight pattern that resulted in an obscene image,” spokesman Maj. Josef Patterson told the Marine Corps Times.

He added the pilots retained their wings after being temporarily grounded and will continue to serve in the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Details of the punishment were not available, but the Marine Corps Times reported the case was handled in a similar fashion to how the Navy punished two lieutenants last year who flew their aircraft in the same phallic pattern over Washington state.