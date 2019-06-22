Suspect in Trump star vandalism now accused of stealing Marilyn Monroe statue

A man who was arrested last year for vandalizing President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was taken into custody Friday for allegedly stealing a Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood.

"It's unfortunate he’s seeking this method to gain fame," Los Angeles Police Department Detective Douglas Oldfield said, according to KNBC-TV.

Police said Austin Mikel Clay, 25, who was on felony probation at the time, allegedly climbed a piece of artwork at the Four Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo on Sunday and used a hacksaw to remove the statue, which remains missing. Oldfield said it may be broken into pieces.

The theft was apparently caught on security footage that showed a man climbing down the gazebo, entering the nearby Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with an alleged accomplice and looking inside the backpack with another two people in the lobby, KNBC reported.

Clay's vandalization of Trump's star was also caught on video.