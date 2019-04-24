California man impersonated ICE agent, put construction workers in handcuffs, cops say

A California man was arrested on Monday after several construction workers told police they were handcuffed and robbed by a suspect who claimed to be an ICE agent, according to a press release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick Mullany, 56, was arrested Monday at his El Dorado Hills home on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment, and impersonating a police officer, the release said.

The construction workers said the suspect took money from them to pay for “court fees,” under threat of deportation. One alleged victim told authorities that a similar incident happened a week earlier. The workers' immigration status wasn't immediately clear.

After opening an investigation, authorities searched Mullany’s home and vehicle with a search warrant, according to the release. Deputies found two replica guns, two pairs of handguns, and a “large amount of cash,” the release said.

Mullany was arrested and booked in the El Dorado County Jail on $102,000 bail, The Sacramento Bee reported.