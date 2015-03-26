California man gets 75 years to life for 3 murders; victims' families speak out in court

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A former Oxnard man described by a prosecutor as "the epitome of evil" was sentenced Tuesday to 75 years to life for murdering three people in 2004.

Rudolfo Negrete, 28, had no conscience and was a cold-blooded killer, Ventura County prosecutors said.

Negrete was found guilty of killing Daniel Campos, Alex Jordan and his pregnant wife, Cynthia Jordan. All three victims were in their early 20s and were found on empty rural roads, shot to death execution-style.

Negrete fled the country, was arrested in Acapulco after a 30-month manhunt and was extradited in 2007. His case was high-profile and appeared several times on "America's Most Wanted."

Because of an extradition treaty with Mexico, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty or life without parole.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as the victims' family members described their pain and loss.

Daniel Campos' aunt, Guadalupe Munoz Paz, said his family couldn't hate Negrete and continue to love God.

Cynthia Jordan's brother, Steve Schulz, wasn't so forgiving.

"How and why could you kill innocent people like you did, low-life of the earth?" Schulz said. "I hope your days are very long and your nights are very restless."

Campos' mother, Julia, turned to face Negrete, who looked straight ahead throughout most of the hearing.

"Rudolfo Negrete, if you are any kind of a man, look at me," she said, until the defendant turned toward her. "It just goes to show how much of a coward you are. You can't look at me then and you can't look at me now."

As Negrete was being led away by sheriff's deputies, someone shouted, "Bye, punk."

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com