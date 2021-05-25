Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man who firebombed Republican club sentenced to 5 years in prison

The 24 year-old pleaded guilty in March

Associated Press
close
California fire starts after teen hits flaming tennis ball into dry grassVideo

California fire starts after teen hits flaming tennis ball into dry grass

Three boys caused a two-alarm fire after playing with flaming tennis balls in a backyard

A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for firebombing a local Republican club office two years ago, federal prosecutors said.

CALIFORNIA CUSTOMS AGENTS SEIZE $2.5M WORTH OF METH HIDDEN IN WATERMELON SHIPMENT: CBP

Carlos Espriu, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted arson of a building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Carlos Espriu, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted arson of a building.

Carlos Espriu, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted arson of a building. (Riverside County DA's Office)

District Judge Percy Anderson also ordered Espriu to pay nearly $5,500 in restitution.

Espriu was accused of attacking the East Valley Republican Women Federated office in La Quinta shortly after 1 a.m. on May 31, 2020.

Authorities said Espriu used a metal baseball bat to break windows at the office and repeatedly tossed an incendiary device made of bottles through the window before fleeing.

NJ AG: One arrested in house party shooting deemed 'targeted attack'Video

Investigators identified Espriu as the suspect after the club offered a reward for information about the firebombing, which prompted several residents to give information, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The firebombing caused limited damage to the office.

Your Money