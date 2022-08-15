California man arrested for second time within 30 days over rape allegations: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man who was arrested in July for alleged possession of child pornography but who bailed out and was released has been arrested again — this time for allegations of rape, police say.

The Covina Police Department announced that Ramon Elias-Zavala was arrested on Aug. 9 over rape allegations and remains in custody.

Elias-Zavala was previously arrested on July 15 after police executed a search warrant at his home for alleged possession of child pornography. During the investigation, detectives stated they learned that Elias-Zavala had been communicating with a female juvenile, which detectives identified and located in the Covina area.

After interviewing the minor, police determined the girl to be a victim of several sexual assault incidents involving Elias-Zavala.

Covina PD is looking for any potential victims associated with Elias-Zavala. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Manny Esquivel at 626-384-5621.