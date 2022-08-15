Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man arrested for second time within 30 days over rape allegations: police

Ramon Elias-Zavala arrested July 15 and Aug. 9

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man who was arrested in July for alleged possession of child pornography but who bailed out and was released has been arrested again — this time for allegations of rape, police say.

The Covina Police Department announced that Ramon Elias-Zavala was arrested on Aug. 9 over rape allegations and remains in custody.

Elias-Zavala was previously arrested on July 15 after police executed a search warrant at his home for alleged possession of child pornography. During the investigation, detectives stated they learned that Elias-Zavala had been communicating with a female juvenile, which detectives identified and located in the Covina area.

After interviewing the minor, police determined the girl to be a victim of several sexual assault incidents involving Elias-Zavala.

TEXAS CPS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TELLING 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL TO BECOME A PROSTITUTE

A Covina, Calif. man who was arrested in July for alleged possession of child pornography but bailed out and was released has been arrested again, this time for allegations of rape, according to the Covina Police Department.

A Covina, Calif. man who was arrested in July for alleged possession of child pornography but bailed out and was released has been arrested again, this time for allegations of rape, according to the Covina Police Department. (Covina PD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Covina PD is looking for any potential victims associated with Elias-Zavala. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Manny Esquivel at 626-384-5621.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.