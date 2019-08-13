California man arrested on suspicion of running over, killing peacocks: police

A California man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately running over and killing two wild peacocks in northwest Los Angeles last month, police said.

Floyd Belton, 61, turned himself in on Tuesday and is facing two counts of animal cruelty, KABC-TV reported, citing the L.A. County sheriff’s Lost Hills station as its source.

Police began looking for the suspect after surveillance footage surfaced. The incident wasn’t caught a camera, but a witness told police she saw the driver hit the birds moments later, according to the station.

Residents of the Chatsworth Lake Manor community – about 45 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles – alleged that the driver of a silver pickup truck intentionally hit the birds on a road.

Belton was being held on $80,000 bail, the report said. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.